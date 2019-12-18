HCMC plans to spend over US$35 million on gifts for poor people on Tet holiday

Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Labor , Invalids and Social Affairs Tran Ngoc Son yesterday said that in its document on activities to show gratitude to wounded soldiers, women awarded with title Vietnamese Heroic Mother and those who participated in the cause of the nation’s revolution in the upcoming Tet holiday ( the Lunar New Year), more people will be entitled to receive gifts.



According to the plan, 537 living women awarded with title Vietnamese Heroic Mother, seriously wounded soldiers, senior soldiers who were infected with Agent Orange receive gifts worth VND3.1 million.

The city will give present to around 1,234 ill soldiers, people awarded the title of Hero of the people's armed forces , those people awarded the title of Hero of labor, around 306.000 beneficiaries of social policies and 24,800 poor and near poor households.

Additionally, nearly 142,000 people residing in charity houses, people with disabilities, and elderly people over 80 will enjoy the gifts also.

Moreover, the city will hand over VND 1.4 million to 148,500 state-run employees and VND 1 million to 32 households who are forest keepers in Can Gio District.





By DUONG LOAN - Translated by DAN THUY