HCMC plans to turn five suburban districts into urban districts in 2021-2030

According to the project, the city's outskirt districts of Hoc Mon, Binh Chanh and Nha Be will become urban districts or cities within the city in the first phase from 2021-2025.



Districts of Cu Chi and Can Gio will be turned into urban districts or cities within the city in the second phase from 2025-2030.

The districts lie at entrances to HCMC, connecting with provinces in the Southeastern and Mekong Delta regions. In recent years, they see rapid urbanization; the people's intellectual development; infrastructure investment; and the establishment of many urban areas, express routes and an urban lifestyle. It is very necessary to build these urban districts into modern urban areas.

Hoc Mon District covering an area of more than 109km² has a population of nearly 463,000; met the requirements of socio-economic development and infrastructure.



Binh Chanh District is located in an area of more than 252km² with a population of over 711,000, gaining all requirements of socio-economic development and 18 among 21 criteria of infrastructure.

Nha Be District has an area of more than 100km² and is home of nearly 208,000 people, achieving five among six requirements of socio-economic development, 18 among 21 criteria of infrastructure.

Cu Chi covering an area of nearly 435km² has a population of more than 468,000, reaching four among six requirements of socio-economic development and 16 among 21 criteria of infrastructure.

The only coastal district of Can Gio of HCMC has an area of more than 704km² and a population of 73,000, meeting three among six requirements of socio-economic development and 15 among 21 criteria of infrastructure.

The municipal People’s Committee will propose the project to the HCMC Party Standing Committee for approval, adding it to the adjustment of overall planning for HCMC, the National Urban Development Project and HCMC Urban Development Project. The plan will be completed to submit to authorities at all levels.