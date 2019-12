Of the total, VND827 billion will come from the city budget and VND1 trillion will be raised from benefactors.



The funds will be spent on giving cash and presents to 70 soldiers and officials of Submarine Brigade 189, 4,344 people at the age of from 80 and older, over 3,700 poor households, 573 Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, war invalids, Heroes of the People's Armed Forces, Labor Heroes, nearly 148,500 civil servants in the city and 32 households keeping Can Gio forest.

By Duong Loan - Translated by Phuong Ho