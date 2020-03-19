HCMC pledges to effectively implement Japanese ODA projects





At the meeting, the city leader congratulated Tetsuo Konaka for his successful working term in Vietnam and appreciated his role for supporting official development assistance (ODA) capital in the country’s important projects, notably Ho Chi Minh City's Metro No.1 project, the project for rehabilitation of aging sewer pipeline without digging road surface.On this occasion, he also thanked the Japanese Government and people for providing ODA capital for the city and pledged to make his effort in good implementation of Japanese ODA capital- used projects.Mr. Tetsuo Konaka also sent a thank to the city leaders in speeding up the implementation of Vietnam-Japan cooperation projects during his working term; and he hoped that HCMC would continue supporting JICA in Vietnam in general and its branch Ho Chi Minh City in particular in the upcoming time.

By Thanh Hang- Translated by Huyen Huong