HCMC Police handle, seize hundreds of outdated motor vehicles

The Binh Trieu traffic police team seized nearly 10 old motorbikes and many motor vehicles that do not meet technical standards and affect traffic at the intersection of National Highway 1A and National Highway 13 in Thu Duc City’s Hiep Binh Phuoc Ward.



Most penalty notices were given to overloaded, outdated and homemade vehicles, vehicles that do not meet technical standards, old motorbikes without vehicle registration and registration number plate.

A 46 year old driver of an outdated motorbike from Binh Duong Province left his vehicle when he was caught by traffic police because the fine is equivalent to the value of the vehicle. The man said that he just spent hundreds of thousand dong to buy the old motorbike to transport goods.

On the same day, traffic police teams in An Lac, Tan Son Nhat, Ben Thanh, An Suong and Tan Tuc areas inspected and handled many outdated vehicles violating the traffic rules related to structures, lighting, noise, engine exhaust emissions. Traffic police officers have also conducted unexpected checks of whether drivers have sufficient documents such as a vehicle registration certificate, driver's licence, and other necessary paperworks.

The campaign on reducing the number of outdated vehicles in HCMC will run until June 16.

On February 25, the Department of Transport of HCMC announced that three and four-wheel non-motorized vehicles will not be allowed to travel on central streets in HCMC. From 2020-2025, the municipal authorities have been limiting these vehicles on inner-city streets and adjust travelling time from 5 am to 10 pm. These old vehicles will be officially banned from traveling through the city center by 2025.