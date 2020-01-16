HCMC presents Tet bus tickets to disadvantaged students

Launched in 2020, the program has presented bus tickets to more than 52,000 poor students to help them come back home celebrating the Tet holiday with their families.



The event is co-orgaizned by the Ho Chi Minh City Communist Youth Union, the Student Union of Ho Chi Minh City, the HCMC’s Student Assistance Center, Thanh Nien Newspaper and Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh