HCMC prioritizes developing social houses, cheap houses for low-income earners

Additionally, the city will strive to build new houses in 50 million square meters by 2025 or averagely 23.5 square meters per person.



Reporting at the meeting, a representative of the Department of Construction said that some remaining problems must be undertaken in the upcoming time. One of them is the regulation of compensation and resettlement support for people living in dilapidated apartment buildings. The decision for compensation and support for these people has not been issued so far meanwhile district administrations have asked people to move out of apartment buildings to rebuild them. Total 539 households have been moving out of 15 condominiums in poor state of repair.

There has been a decrease in house supply in the housing market and prices of cheap houses have dropped sharply. In the year, 28 housing projects comprising of 15,135 apartments have been certified to entitle for calling for finance contribution by the Department of Construction. In comparison with the same period last year, the number of housing projects has declined by 14 ones.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee cum director of the Department of Construction Le Hoa Binh assigned several tasks for the Department to carry out in the next time. For instance, the Department will carefully perform five projects in the city’s breakthrough programs of infrastructure development according to the 16th Party Congress’ Resolution.

In January , 2021, the city will pilot setting up a team to re-organize the southern metropolitan’s construction order to increase supervision and handle illegal construction. The city will apply the general database for the architecture, natural resources, and construction in which construction will play important role in connecting the two remaining sectors.

City dwellers and staff can use database while searching for information of land, planning, and construction. Initially, the database will be used for building of 930 hectares in the city downtown.

By Luong Thien - Translated by Anh Quan