HCMC prioritizes people’s safety, attain dual goals

Speaking at the virtual meeting organized by the city Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control yesterday, Mr. Nen mentioned the city must achieve dual goals including the control of the coronavirus pandemic and effective implementation of economic recovery programs.



He hailed the determination and efforts in fighting against the coronavirus pandemic of local administrations and agencies at all levels especially city dwellers’ reasonable precaution against the deadly virus. The participation of all agencies, sectors and people from all walks of life in the battle of coronavirus pandemic have brought the initial success.

At present, the coronavirus pandemic is under control in the city yet cases of Covid-19 community transmissions have been rising countrywide.

When it comes to scheduled festive activities, Mr. Nen asked organizers to ensure safety measures as well as publicize so that everyone can follow. All agencies must work together in tracking and testing measures for early control over the disease.

HCMC Party Chief Nen ordered industrial and export processing zones where 276,000 laborers are working must both prevent Covid-19 and increase production. He assigned the municipal People’s Committee and the city Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention in the city to liaise with the People’s Committee in Thu Duc City and administrations in districts to get success in the fight against Covid-19.

Professor Nguyen Tan Binh, Director of the Department of Health in HCMC, said that 16 Covid-19 patients are being treated in the hospital in outlying district Cu Chi. All of them are in stable condition except one suffering coughing and headache.

The city health sector has carried out tests on 19 contacts of patient 1.660 hailing from the coronavirus epicenter Hai Duong who came to the southern metropolis. Some 139 passengers and the flight crew in the patient 1.660’s flight undertook tests; 129 of them are negative while 10 others are waiting for test result.

Concerning patient 1.801 in the Southern Province of Binh Duong who departed from Cat Bi Airport in the Northern City of Hai Phong to Ho Chi Minh City's Tan Son Nhat Airport in the flight VJ275, the health sector performed tests on 42 passengers and 9 crew. Tests result came out that 36 passengers and flight crew are negative while 13 are waiting for their result. The city continued tracking two others passengers for tests.

Of forty-nine contacts of patient 1.843 in Binh Duong Province, 47 people have undertaken tests. Eight of them are negative while others are waiting for result.

According to Professor Binh, with the aim to enhance prevention of community transmission cases, health workers have taken samples of 2,871 employees in companies Pouyuen, Nidec Tosok, Quang Viet Textile, Grab, Co.op supermarket chain, Linh Trung Export Processing Zone and 141 staffs in Mien Dong and Mien Tay Bus Station. Additionally, about 8,237 medical workers, staffs in hospitals, and patients with chronic diseases have undertaken Covid-19 tests.

Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan said that presently, HCMC has not witnessed Covid-19 spread in the community but it is highly likely that the city may have especially during the Lunar New Year when demand of travel and commercial transactions have grown.



He asked related agencies and sectors to enhance information of the disease to make people understand the situation and how to prevent it. He also noticed 5K ( in Vietnamese) including khau trang (facemask)- Khu khuan (disinfection)- Khoang cach ( keeping a proper distance)- Khong tu tap (no large gathering ) – Khai bao y te (declaration of health status) must be applied regularly daily and it must become mandatory in the present situation in all offices and organizations.

Mr. Hoan ordered the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs has to check enterprises’ demand of experts and technicians to strictly monitor illegal imported cases.

Last but not least, he noted that preparation of enough facilities for hospitals is needed to cope with all unexpected situations in quarantine wards. The sector should re-consider testing procedure and scenarios for curbing spread of the disease in the high- risk groups.

Member of the Central Committee of the Party and Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Tran Luu Quang thought that the city should not halt transportation vehicles from the Central-Highland Province of Gia Lai to the city because people’s traveling demand in the country’s special holiday is high.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan