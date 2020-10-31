HCMC proactively and creatively implement administrative reform programs

The municipal People’s Committee yesterday organized a conference to review administrative reform programs in state competent organizations during the 2011-2020 period, the action place No.18 of the Party Committee and the missions for the 2021-2030 period. Administrative and civil service reform programs have been carried out in a public sector organization or system for the purpose of improving its structure, operation or the quality of its workforce.



Speaking at the conference, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Home Affairs Ngo Thi Hoang Cac said during 10 years of implementing administrative and civil service reform in public sector organizations, the city has reaped fruitful results in administrative mechanism reform and administrative machine organization as well as improving staffs in state organizations.

From 2015 to 2019, related competent agencies and people’s committee in districts received more than 84 millions of documents or averagely over 16 million yearly. The rate of solving document in time was from 97.52 percent to 99.99 percent, said Deputy Director Cac .

During 2011-2015, more than 2,700 employees were recruited into newly-established public sector organizations. From 2015 till now, the city has carried out measures to re-arrange public sector organizations so that no more staffs will be recruited into these organizations. These above-mentioned organizations must reduce its workforce by 1,900 in 2020 compared to 2015.

Many solutions for administrative reforms in the fields of investment, land, construction, business registration have been implemented in various forms to facilitate residents and businesspersons such as receiving and sending results through post office and online registration…

In 2019, most of people’s committees carried out business registration and resolving paperwork on internet; especially from 2017 till now, the proportion of schedule for service delivery in time reach 99 percent; therefore, 80 percent of surveyed enterprises expressed satisfaction with administrative reforms this year

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Trong Thua said for years, HCMC has taken heed of administrative reform program making great impact on the city’s socioeconomic growth. HCMC’s programs have good effects on the country’s development.

Additionally, the southern metropolis has implemented some models which the Ministry highly valued as they can be carried out widely countrywide. Last but not least, the city is the first city to implement smart city project.

Deputy Director of the Department of Health Tang Chi Thuong stressed that for years, the health sector has made concerted efforts in providing public services in treatment to gain patients’ trust and satisfaction. From 2019, the health sector has implemented family doctor model in medical centers in 24 districts including Cu Chi outlying district. Simultaneously, satellite medical centers are set up in grass root clinics. To listen to patients’ opinions of administrative reform, the sector set up booth to survey people. Therefore, from patients’ opinions, hospitals have improved their administrative procedures in registering, medical workers’ behaviors, insurance, and parking lots.

By SGGP staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan