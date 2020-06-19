HCMC promotes installment of roof-mounted solar panels in industrial parks

According to the organizers, they targeted to install roof-mounted solar panels at 1,000 enterprises in industrial parks and export processing zones, high-tech parks to collect 1,000 MWp.



Once the goal is achieved, it will help reducing 10 -15 percent of the household electrical demand from the grid consumed hence contributing to 23 million tons of carbon dioxide.

Moreover, roof-mounted solar panels helps saving the country’s natural resources, reducing pollution and ensuring urban energy.

Hepza Businesses Association Chairman Nguyen Van Be said that the government is encouraging people to install roof-mounted solar panels and produce renewable energy; therefore, more and more enterprises specializing in installment of solar-energy have been established.

Therefore, Hepza Businesses Association, Export Processing And Industrial Zones Authority and EVN in HCMC have jointly implemented various solutions to install ng roof-mounted solar panels at enterprises in industrial parks and export processing zones.

Installment of roof-mounted solar panels in these venues has advantages. Firstly, 17 industrial parks and export processing zones locating in more than 5,000 hectares; accordingly, approximately 1,000 hectares are for installment of roof-mounted solar panels.

Last but not least, as HCMC built Linh Trung Industrial park in the southern province of Tay Ninh and Long Hau Industrial Park in the Mekong Delta Province of Long An; hence, the Southern Power Corporation wants roof-mounted solar panels to be installed in neighboring provinces such as Tay Ninh, Long An, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, and Dong Nai.

Secondly, HCMC has operated legal framework for installment of roof-mounted solar panels when the Politburo has issued the resolution 55 orienting towards to electricity including encouragement of solar and wind power.

Additionally, the Prime Minister’s decision 11 and 13, the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s circular 16 and 05 and the Vietnam Electricity’s document support enterprises in installing roof-mounted solar panels.

By Minh Tuan - Translated by Anh Quan