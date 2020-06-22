HCMC promotes labor safety culture at workplace

The HCMC Labor Union yesterday organized a meeting to review the campaign. The union has strengthened the emulation movement “ Greenness – Cleanliness – Beauty and safe and hygienic workplace” and the movement “ Workers’ behavior for a green and clean city” amongst labor unions in organizations.



After one month, the movement has attracted participation of organizations and workers.

More than 1,023 union members in companies have taken part in the Green Sunday with activities including disseminating of workplace regulations and raising laborers’ awareness of working hygiene, labor accident prevention and job-related illnesses.

Additionally, labor unions at enterprises have developed labor safety culture at workplace.

The city Labor Union paid visits to five workers who suffered occupational accidents with a disability rate of at least 61 percent up and gave each a bank account of VND10 million (US$430.5).

Unions in companies also organized a gathering to hand over gifts worth more than VND500 million to 703 workers who had work accidents.

By Hong Hai - Translated by Anh Quan