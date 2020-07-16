HCMC propagandizes smart city establishment

Before this event, Deputy Head of HCMC Party Committee’s Propaganda and Training Commission Nguyen Thi Thu Hoai led a delegation to visit the Biotechnology Center of HCMC and Quang Trung Software City.

Director of the HCMC Biotechnology Center – Associate Prof. Dr. Duong Hoa Xo – affirmed the leader role of the center as to biotechnology to answer demands of the city and support other southern regions.

Director of Quang Trung Software City Lam Nguyen Hai Long introduced development directions of his organization in projects to create a chain of software cities and to build a science city. In addition, Quang Trung Software City has already developed many systems, including the common database, to specially serve the project ‘Smart City Establishment’.

In the conference, Head of the Information Technology Division (under HCMC Department of Information and Communications) Vo Minh Thanh summarized results of the ‘Smart City Establishment’ project, especially regarding the construction of the four key pillars (the common database and the open database ecosystem, the smart city operation center, the center to simulate and forecast socio-economic development, and the information security center).

The representative of HCMC Department of Information & Communications also presented the investment plan for perfecting those four pillars from 2021-2025, with a clear focus on launching an e-government, gradually transforming this into a digital government to better manage the new smart city, developing suitable infrastructure for the 5G mobile network and Internet of Things.

The conference welcomed several suggestions regarding smart applications in the fields of healthcare, traffic and the propaganda of benefits of a smart city model to both citizens and businesses.

Deputy Head Nguyen Thi Thu Hoai concluded the conference with a request that officers in the Propaganda and Training Commission have to actively obtain necessary knowledge as to smart city establishment so that they can precisely propagandize this procedure to the public.

By Tan Ba – Translated by Vien Hong