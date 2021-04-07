HCMC proposed to soon implement Monorail No.3 project

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



According to Decision No. 568/QD-TTg dated April 08, 2013 of the Prime Minister approving the adjustment for the transportation development planning of Ho Chi Minh City, there is 16.5- kilometer Monorail No.3 stretching from Phan Van Tri-Nguyen Oanh Intersection, Quang Trung Software Park- To Ky- Tan Chanh Hiep station in the urban railway system of Ho Chi Minh City.

Monorail No. 3 is on the list of the city’s projects calling for investment, but there is currently no investor interested in the project.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong