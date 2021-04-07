  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC proposed to soon implement Monorail No.3 project

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong has just proposed the city to soon implement the overhead railway project from Phan Van Tri Street in Go Vap District to the Quang Trung Software Park in District 12, aiming to reduce traffic congestion through the area during peak hours.
According to Decision No. 568/QD-TTg dated April 08, 2013 of the Prime Minister approving the adjustment for the transportation development planning of Ho Chi Minh City, there is 16.5- kilometer Monorail No.3 stretching from Phan Van Tri-Nguyen Oanh Intersection, Quang Trung Software Park- To Ky- Tan Chanh Hiep station in the urban railway system of Ho Chi Minh City.
Monorail No. 3 is on the list of the city’s projects calling for investment, but there is currently no investor interested in the project.

