HCMC proposes adding more works into list of national projects

Suggested projects from 2021 to 2025 include Metro Line No.2, connecting Ben Thanh Market and Tham Luong; Ben Thanh-Tan Kien metro line No. 3A; Metro Line No. 4 between District 12’s Thanh Xuan Ward and Hiep Phuoc urban area in Nha Be District; Metro Line No 5, linking the Bay Hien intersection and Sai Gon Bridge; a financial and banking, commercial and service center in Thu Thiem New Urban Area in District 2; Rach Chiec sports complex in district 2; the convention and exhibition, restaurant and commercial service complex in Thu Thiem New Urban Area in District 2.



HCMC has 11 current construction projects, consisting of Cho Lon Bus Terminal; construction of elevated railways in metro lines 1, 2, 3; the monorail lines No 2 and 3; tramway No.1; metro line No.6; Tay Bac Solid Waste Treatment Complex in Cu Chi district; international university city in Hoc Mon District; Tan Kien Medical Cluster in Binh Chanh District.

Of which, 9 projects have not been kicked off while 10 constructions have not been attracted foreign investors. Only the project of Tan Kien Medical Cluster in Binh Chanh District has been implemented while Berjaya Leisure (Cayman) Ltd., of Malaysia received Investment Registration Certificate from the HCMC People’s Committee to build the international University City.