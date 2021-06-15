HCMC proposes buying, administering vaccine on dwellers



The municipal People's Committee has just submitted a report to the Prime Minister on the purchase and use of a Covid-19 vaccine as the Covid-19 epidemic in the large city has developed unpredictably with increasing infection cases plus new virus strains first reported in the UK and India.

The city has mobilized many staff members and employees of different sectors including medical workers, local authorities, agencies, departments, dwellers in the fight against the epidemic.

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City has over 7.2 million people aged 18 and over. Approximately 1.6 million workers and employees are working at enterprises and corporations in industrial parks; however, HCMC has been only allocated around 140,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine so far. 10,179 people in priority groups have been fully vaccinated while 64,366 people received one Covid-19 jab only.

To achieve the goal of herd immunity with over 70 percent of the population being vaccinated against Covid-19 as soon as possible, the city must necessarily purchase Covid-19 vaccines.

Following the Prime Minister’s direction "Fighting the epidemic like fighting the enemy”, the city People's Committee proposed the Prime Minister to allow businesses citywide to find vaccine sources in the world or hire competent enterprises to buy vaccines for vaccination.

According to the city’s proposal, businesses should be allowed to hire medical facilities to administer the vaccine to employees upon the agreement between businesses and health care institutions.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan