HCMC proposes construction projects of five high-speed railways

Of which, the HCMC-My Tho-Can Tho railway will run 173 kilometers through HCMC and provinces of Binh Duong, Long An, Tien Giang, Vinh Long and Can Tho City.



The HCMC-Tay Ninh Province rail line will connect with the HCMC-My Tho-Can Tho railway at Tan Chanh Hiep station in District 12.

The remaining projects include the railway linking Thu Thiem station in HCMC’s District 2 and the Long Thanh International Airport in Dong Nai Province; the HCMC-Nha Trang section of the North–South express railway; the railway linking the national railway and Hiep Phuoc Port in HCMC’s Nha Be District and Long An Port in Long An Province.

The municipal People’s Committee on March 3 approved a logistics development plan for HCMC until 2025 with a vision toward 2030. The project aims to reduce logistics costs. The expenses in this sector have risen in recent years due to the severe overloading on the road network connecting HCMC with neighboring localities.





By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh