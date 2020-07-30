HCMC proposes investment, construction of new projects

The information was issued by the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.The Ministry of Planning and Investment and the Ministry of Finance submitted documents to the Prime Minister for approval of the project of Metro Line 3A connecting Ben Thanh and Tan Kien and improvement project of drainage system, water environment and climate change adaption in the western Ho Chi Minh City.However, the ministries have not any feedback for the mentioned projects; therefore, HCMC proposed the Prime Minister to assign the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the Ministry of Finance to consider and provide early comments.Currently, Ho Chi Minh City is implementing nine ODA projects with a total investment capital of VND122,567 billion (nearly US$5,3 billion), including VND102,732 billion (US$4,4 billion) from ODA capital and VND19,835 billion (US$856 million) from counterpart fund.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong