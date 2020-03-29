HCMC proposes ministries to attend its metro appraisal council

The second metro line uses much loan capital so it is necessary to establish the appraisal council of the city with the participation of city agencies together with experts from central agencies, ministries, scientists as well as prestigious lecturers from universities and research institutes.

On March 28, the HCMC Urban Railway Management Board said that HCMC People’s Committee has required the people’s committees in Districts 1, 3, 10, 12, Tan Binh and Tan Phu to work with the Management Board of Traffic Work Construction Investment to review the land fund along the metro line no.2, Ben Thanh-Tham Luong, within the radius of 1,000m from stations to arrange parking lots for current and future public transport systems.



Commercial projects along the metro line are recommended to comprise parking lots for public transport and make sure fire prevention. Investors are proposed to arrange underground space to facilitate passengers’ access to stations.

Ben Thanh-Tham Luong metro line is designed to travel through Districts 1, 3, 10, 12, Tan Binh and Tan Phu with the total length of 11.3 kilometers comprising 9.3 kilometers designed 18 meters underground on average.



At present, HCMC is focusing on site clearance so as to start work on the project this year and put it into operation in 2026 as per schedule.

