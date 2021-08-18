  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC proposes over US$1.2 bln urgent financial support package from Government

SGGP
The Municipal People's Committee yesterday proposed the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Labour - Invalids and Social Affairs to consider supporting the city budget with an amount of nearly VND28,000 billion (over US$1.2 billion) and 142,200 tons of rice to assist expenses for meals, rental house and food for poor workers during social distancing following the Directive No.16.
HCMC proposes over US$1.2 bln urgent financial support package from Government ảnh 1 (Illustrative photo:SGGP)
Besides that, the timely support aims to avoid people leaving Ho Chi Minh City for other provinces or their homelands. 
There are more than 1.58 million poor households with around 4.74 million people in HCMC facing difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

It is calculated that every poor household will be received VND50,000 (nearly US$2.2) per day for food, VND1.5 million (nearly US$66) financial support for rental house fee per month and 15 kilograms of rice for a person. 

According to the HCMC People’s Committee, the fourth pandemic outbreak has hugely impacted the city’s socio-economy especially significantly affecting the income and livelihood of local people and poor employees. 

By Manh Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Related news

Other news

See more