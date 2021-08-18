HCMC proposes over US$1.2 bln urgent financial support package from Government

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)
Besides that, the timely support aims to avoid people leaving Ho Chi Minh City for other provinces or their homelands.There are more than 1.58 million poor households with around 4.74 million people in HCMC facing difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
It is calculated that every poor household will be received VND50,000 (nearly US$2.2) per day for food, VND1.5 million (nearly US$66) financial support for rental house fee per month and 15 kilograms of rice for a person.
According to the HCMC People’s Committee, the fourth pandemic outbreak has hugely impacted the city’s socio-economy especially significantly affecting the income and livelihood of local people and poor employees.