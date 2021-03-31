HCMC proposes policy to pilot electric bus project

Once the technical and economic norms are available and the official unit costs are granted, competent agencies will perform the bidding process or order.

Additionally, the Municipal People’s Committee would like to apply economic-technical norms and promulgation of unit cost, for buses using compressed natural gas (CNG) in Ho Chi Minh City, on electric buses providing public passenger transport services.The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City is responsible for directing relevant agencies and units to order electric buses according to the above norms and costs.The Prime Minister has assigned the Municipal People's Committee to build a set of economic and technical norms and the unit cost for electric buses towards the approval and application according to regulation.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong