HCMC proposes to continue managing terminals at Bach Dang Wharf

Bach Dang Waterbus Station (Illustrative photo:SGGP)



Regarding the 8,000- square meter- embellishment plan of Bach Dang Wharf Park under the renovation from the construction area of Thu Ngu flagpole to Bach Dang shipyard, items like aisle, walkway, green tree spaces, green shards, parking lots will be invested about VND26 billion (US$1.1 million) from socialization source.

According to the proposal, the Ho Chi Minh Inland Waterway Port Authority will continue to manage the inland waterways terminals this year.The Vietnam Inland Waterway Administration is responsible for the management of inland waterways activities on the Sai Gon riverbanks at the section from the Ben Nghe canal junction to the Thi Nghe canal junction.The Port Authority of Inland Waterway Area No.3 is in charge of the management of ports and inland waterway terminals along Sai Gon River at the section from Ben Nghe canal junction to the Thi Nghe canal junction excluding terminals in Bach Dang wharf area in District 1.The proposal will help Ho Chi Minh City proactively embellish Bach Dang Park, District 1 according to the city’s planning, thereby developing the public passenger transport and waterway tourism sector.It is expected that the project will be implemented this year.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong