HCMC proposes to recognize area for future Thu Duc City as first class city

Accordingly, Thu Duc City on the basis of merging three eastern districts of Thu Duc, 2 and 9 will spread over more than 211sq.km and home to more than 1.5 million people, meeting requirements of the first class city.



The new city will be developed into an innovation hub of industry, scientific research and service. It will be designed and built up in accordance with standards of urban planning, quality of life, high quality service to ensure the development of modern industries and meet demands of residents and enterprises.

After receiving the approval, HCMC will set up the urban evaluation and classification project to submit it to funactional agencies to recognize Thu Duc City as as the first class city.





By Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh