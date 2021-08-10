HCMC provides VND18 million in aid per person dying of Covid-19

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee, Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The city has carried out the 2nd support package worth VND900 billion (US$39.2 million) for people in difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The coronavirus relief package will be completed by August 15, said director of the municipal Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, Le Minh Tan.



Each of around 365,000 workers without labour contracts have received a total amount of VND1.5 million for 30 day. As of present, the city has disbursed VND40 billion (US$1.7 million). Residents can receive direct payment or take money from their bank accounts.

In the first support package, 365,300 workers received finnancial aids worth VND576 billion (US$25 million). The city also reduced fees and charges to support businesses significantly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, such as the Employer's liability insurance worth more than VND1, 061 billion (US$46.3 million), the retirement and death insurance benefit fund worth VND218 billion (US$9.5 million); offered VND75 billion (US$3.2 million) in loans to help 44 enterprises pay more than 9,600 employees; gave a financial support worth VND23 billion (US$1 milion) to over 6,000 tour guides and VND500 million (US$21,807) to 139 directors and actors, he added.

According to Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Health, Dr. Nguyen Hoai Nam, three Covid-19 Intensive Care Centers equipped with advanced medical equipment offering 1,500 beds have been put into operation.

From March 8 to 12 pm on August 9, the city received 4,111,040 doses of vaccines and administered 3,430,990 vaccine shots. The city needs at least 5.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in August to reach its vaccination coverage goal.

The remaining vaccine doses are 913,204, including existing doses of 321,304 and 591,900 that were delivered on August 9. HCMC has continued to strengthen the vaccination to reach a target of 250,000-300,000 shots a day, and expects to run out of vaccines by August 12.

The municipal health sector has turned its focus from screening test to treating to reduce mortality in severe Covid-19 patients.



Currently, the city’s hospitals see a severe blood shortage with social distancing preventing people from giving blood. The blood bank could gradually move to the warning alert threshold if it has not received blood donations from voluntary donors. In August, the bank faces a shortage of 8,000 packs of blood, especially especially O and A blood groups.

The People’s Committee of HCMC has issued urgent call for blood donors and asked the departments, units, organizations, districts and Thu Duc City to mobilize community for blood donations.

On the other hand, Deputy Director of the Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Nguyen Phuong said that the department has organized mini marts providing essential goods worth VND2.7 billion (US$118,000) to 6,035 households in blocked sites in the city.

By Thanh An, Man Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh