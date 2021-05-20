HCMC Public Security Department opens public administrative service portal

The public administrative service portal of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security provides all online public administrative services with 150 online services of 11 fields.

The public administrative service portal is based on electronic platform to publicize and modernize administrative procedures, meeting the requirements of services quality enhancement on administrative for individuals and collectives, and ensure transparency.Accordingly, the HCMC Department of Public Security is the first agency of its kind in the country to launch public administrative service portal following the Ministry of Public Security.Through the public administrative service portal, people can exploit and perform administrative procedures in such fields as immigration, businesses, explosives and supporting tools management, seal, identity card issuance and management, residence management, vehicles registration and management of road motor vehicles, fire-fighting and rescue, etc.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Huyen Huong