HCMC publicizes legal information of housing projects

In an effort to prevent land ownership right transfer in illegal housing projects in the city, the departments of Agriculture and Rural Development, Construction, Planning and Investment will announce legality of land investment and land use right of housing projects.



Moreover, these departments will reveal eligible projects for transfer of land ownership right or for property business, approved projects which violated law of land use, document on illegal acts in the field of land use and investment.

All information will be posted in the departments’ headquarters and in the departments’ portals so that city dwellers can easily get access to it.

Additionally, the city also asked the Department of Planning – Architecture and people’s committees in districts to disclose land planning with details of approved housing projects.

Besides, district administrations must post planning of land use rights, names of approved housing projects and illegal projects for land use right transfer or property business in the front of its headquarters and its portals.

The municipal People’s Committee also urged state competent to solve barriers for real estate businesses. For obstacles relating to conflicts in housing investment regulations, the Committee will petition the central government to remove it.

For problems relating to unfinished documents, the Department of Construction and state competent agencies will work together to solve. For major construction sites or projects of 2020, the municipal People’s Committee will solve one by one.

By Minh Huy - Translated by Uyen Phuong