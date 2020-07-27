HCMC quarantines all people coming from Da Nang

The Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) has sent an urgent document on strengthening strengthen the surveillance of the COVID-19 pandemic to all districts’s authorities, hospitals and medical centers in districts throughout the city.



Accordingly, people who close contact to person with confirmed COVID-19 infection, including the 416th and 418th cases or others, or has the main symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) after leaving Da Nang City within 14 days has to be tested for cororanvirus and sent to isolation areas.

The city’s authorities have aslo required a strict 14-day quarantine period for flight crew, experts and those entering Vietnam for diplomatic and official purposes.

HCDC has also asked hospitals, mnitries, Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Ho Chi Minh City, Ho Chi Minh City Children's Hospital, Children Hospital No.1 and 2 in Ho Chi Minh City, general hospitals of districts and private hospital to strengthen surveillance for influenza-like illness (ILI), severe viral pneumonia (SVP) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI)

From May until now, there were 29 cases of illegal immigrants in HCMC. Additionally, the city has received a large number of specialists and diplomats coming form countries around the world.





By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh