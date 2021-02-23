HCMC ready for over 500 Covid-19 infections

As the Covid-19 has been still developing complicatedly nationwide, the Department of Health in HCMC has made its hypothetical scenarios to cope with the pandemic.



Above all, measures must be carried out synchronously when massive Covid-19 infections are reported as well as appropriate separation of patients amongst hospitals which specialize in treating Covid-19 cases. Moreover, infirmaries must be prepared to receive a large quantity of patients, training medical staffs while safety of doctors and nurses must be prioritized.

The Department has drawn up three hypothetical scenarios. The first scenario is that below 100 Covid-19 infection including 32 serious cases and 870 suspected cases are reported in the city. Four infirmaries including 300-bed field hospital for Covid-19 treatment in the city's Cu Chi District, 600-bed hospital in Can Gio outlying district, 40-bed Hospital for Tropical Diseases and the City Children Hospital will receive patients positive for SARS-CoV-2.

In the second reference scenario, the city projects 100 - 200 positive Covid-19 cases including 86 people in critical condition and 1,244 suspected cases. In addition to above-mentioned infirmaries, the HCMC-based Children Hospital No.2 will admit Covid-19 patients.

In the third reference scenario, the city might have from 200 to 500 people positive for SARS-CoV-2 with 172 serious patients and 2,785 suspected cases. In this case, Pham Ngoc Thach Hospital will also admit Covid-19 patients and the number of beds in above-mentioned hospitals will be added to receive all patients.

The Department of Health highly appreciated the two makeshift hospitals in outlying districts Cu Chi and Can Gio and grass-root hospitals, said Associate Professor Tang Chi Thuong, Deputy Director of the Department.

Under the Ministry of Health’s request, the Department in coordination with Cho Ray Hospital have set up a team of Covid-19 experts to assist hospitals which admit Covid-19 patients in critical condition, said Mr. Thuong.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan