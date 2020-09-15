HCMC ready to admit entry of foreign arrivals

It was one of the content of the yesterday virtual meeting presided by Standing Deputy Chairman of the city People's Committee Le Thanh Liem. The Department of Health was assigned to work closely with the Department of Tourism to asses more accommodations which are used as quarantined wards for imported cases.



Additionally, the two departments have to guide 14-day isolation tasks for experts and investors who enter Vietnam for work.

Deputy Chairman Thanh Liem said from now on, preventative measures must be maintained well not to let community transmissions or the third wave of Covid-19 recur in the city.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Liem said the city has been controlling well the pandemic. Previously, the city recorded 77 Covid-19 cases and one was transferred from the Mekong Delta Province of Bac Lieu.

He added in the second wave of Covid-19, the city has done well thanks to the entire machinery of state’s determination in detecting cases early to curb community transmissions.

Mr. Liem said that presently, life in the city returned to normal; however, he alerted people to be negligent ; some people didn’t wear facemasks in public places.

He warned of new imported cases of Covid-19 especially when the country reopens international flights. He requested all state competent agencies and departments to both fight the pandemic and boost socio-economic growth.

Therefore, inspectors should pay unscheduled visits to food establishments and companies to check their prevention tasks.

Furthermore, local administrations should increase dissemination of preventative measures to residents as per the Ministry of Health’s guidelines.

Last but not least, updates of prevention plans should be adjusted as per levels and preparation for possible outbreaks of the pandemic is needed.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan