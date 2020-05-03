HCMC ready to receive students back

Since the middle of the last week, schools have sprayed disinfectant and clean up classrooms to ensure safety for students. They have divided classes into smaller ones, used laboratories for classrooms and marked seats for students to make sure that the distance between two students is at least one meter according to regulations by the city Department of Education and Training.



Disinfectant spraying in the stairs area (Photo: SGGP)

A teacher marking seats for students in Nguyen Du High School in District 10 (Photo: SGGP)

The blue marks are designed for students to stand in line in canteen area (Photo: SGGP)

A worker cleaning up hand sink faucets in the gateway of Minh Duc Secondary School in District 1 (Photo: SGGP)

Tran Thuy, principal of Minh Duc Secondary School, decorates the hand washing area with flower pots to attract students (Photo: SGGP)

A worker cleaning up the floor in a classroom (Photo: SGGP)





Cao Duc Khoa, principal of Huynh Khuong Ninh Secondary School, presides over a meeting with teachers to implement the plan to cope with Covid-19 ahead of the time of reopening (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers – Translated by Phuong Ho