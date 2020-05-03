  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC ready to receive students back

Over 170,000 ninth and 12th graders of secondary and high schools and public continuing education centers will return to school after three months of absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic on May 4.


Disinfectant spraying in a classroom at Huynh Khuong Ninh Secondary School in District 1 (Photo: SGGP)

Since the middle of the last week, schools have sprayed disinfectant and clean up classrooms to ensure safety for students. They have divided classes into smaller ones, used laboratories for classrooms and marked seats for students to make sure that the distance between two students is at least one meter according to regulations by the city Department of Education and Training.

HCMC ready to receive students back ảnh 1 Disinfectant spraying in the stairs area (Photo: SGGP)
HCMC ready to receive students back ảnh 2 A teacher marking seats for students in Nguyen Du High School in District 10 (Photo: SGGP)
HCMC ready to receive students back ảnh 3 The blue marks are designed for students to stand in line in canteen area (Photo: SGGP)
HCMC ready to receive students back ảnh 4 A worker cleaning up hand sink faucets in the gateway of Minh Duc Secondary School in District 1 (Photo: SGGP)
HCMC ready to receive students back ảnh 5 Tran Thuy, principal of Minh Duc Secondary School, decorates the hand washing area with flower pots to attract students (Photo: SGGP)
HCMC ready to receive students back ảnh 6 A worker cleaning up the floor in a classroom (Photo: SGGP)

HCMC ready to receive students back ảnh 7 Cao Duc Khoa, principal of Huynh Khuong Ninh Secondary School, presides over a meeting with teachers to implement the plan to cope with Covid-19 ahead of the time of reopening (Photo: SGGP)

