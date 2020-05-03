Since the middle of the last week, schools have sprayed disinfectant and clean up classrooms to ensure safety for students. They have divided classes into smaller ones, used laboratories for classrooms and marked seats for students to make sure that the distance between two students is at least one meter according to regulations by the city Department of Education and Training.
HCMC ready to receive students back
Over 170,000 ninth and 12th graders of secondary and high schools and public continuing education centers will return to school after three months of absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic on May 4.
Disinfectant spraying in a classroom at Huynh Khuong Ninh Secondary School in District 1 (Photo: SGGP)
