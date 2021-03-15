HCMC receives 227 applications for NA deputies, People’s Council members

During the opening time from February 22 to March 14, HCMC-EC received in total 227 applications, 54 of which are for National Assembly deputies and the others for HCMC People’s Council members.

Among the 54 and 173 applications for National Assembly deputies and HCMC People’s Council members, 16 and 13 are self-nominated, respectively. There are 8 who apply for positions in both groups.

On March 15 and 16, the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC and its divisions in Thu Duc City, each district, ward in HCMC will receive corresponding application papers sent by HCMC-EC.

On March 18, the second consultation conference will be held to finalize the list of nominations and self-nominations in order to submit to the National Election Committee before March 19.

In HCMC, there are 10 constituencies to select 30 deputy seats in the National Assembly. The HCMC People’s Council will have 95 members elected from 32 constituencies.

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Vien Hong