HCMC receives 25 tons of vegetables from overseas Vietnamese

An express boat carrying 25 tons of vegetables and fresh fruits, 1,200 fish sauce bottles docks at Bach Dang Wharf in HCMC.



Mr. Cao Thanh Binh, Head of Department of Society and Culture of the HCMC People’s Council said that the HCMC People’s Council and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City will distribute the goods above to localities, field hospitals and isolated areas in Thu Duc City and 21 districts.

At the same time, they will send essential goods to “beloved kitchen”, “zero dong market” in the city. This is very meaningful and precious support for HCMC residents amid the current complicated Covid-19 pandemic.

Vegetables and fresh fruits are unloaded from the express boat.



On the same day, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City received 18 containers of vegetables, fruits, dried-fishes and essential goods from the Central province of Ha Tinh to support front-line forces at field hospitals and residents in lock-downed, isolated areas to prevent and control the pandemic in 21 districts and Thu Duc City.

HCMC receives a container of vegetables, fruits, dried-fishes and essential goods from the Central province of Ha Tinh.





The goods will be distributed to localities, field hospitals, isolated areas in Thu Duc City and 21 districts. Apart from the above goods, Ha Tinh donated VND2 billion (nearly US$88,000) in cash to the Covid-19 prevention and Control Fund of Ho Chi Minh City. The amount of money will be used for buying medical equipment and Covid-19 vaccine doses.

According to Mr. Le Ba Linh, a Vietnamese Thai who is Chairman of Pacific Foods and member of the Vietnam-Thailand Friendship Association, the 25 tons of agricultural products were transported by an express boat from Song Thuan Wharf in Tien Giang Province to Bach Dang Wharf in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Manh Hoa, Hoai Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong