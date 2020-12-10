HCMC receives 3,000 foreign workers

From July, 2020 till now, the Vietnam Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security and related agencies have issued visas to about 3,000 foreigners including investors, managers , technical experts and skilled workers into Ho Chi Minh City to facilitate the operation of businesses. Presently, nearly 28,000 foreigners from 140 countries and territories are working for 4,000 enterprises.

Beforehand, in the first six months of 2020, due to impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the southern metropolis refused to receive technical experts and skilled workers.

According to the Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs, businesses having demand for technical experts and managers should register at the Department. Related agencies will work with the Vietnam Immigration Department to consider issuance of visas and labor permit to foreigners.



When foreigners are allowed to enter Vietnam, they will be required to stay at quarantine centers for 14 days upon their arrival; they can of course also opt to stay in their working places for isolation or spend their quarantine at local hotels.

By Manh Hoa - Translated by Anh Quan