  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC receives buses, medical equipment in aid to fight Covid-19

SGGP
The HCMC chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front received ten 29-seater County buses from the BRG Group Joint Stock Company (BRG Group) and Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank) on August 17.
HCMC receives buses, medical equipment in aid to fight Covid-19 ảnh 1 The HCMC chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front receives ten 29-seat County buses from the BRG Group and SeABank. (Photo: SGGP)
The gift of vehicles valued worth VND10 billion has been distributed to the Children's Hospital No. 1, the Unit 2 of the HCMC Oncology Hospital, HCMC Orthopedics and Rehabilitation Hospital, the field hospital No.6, Cu Chi Covid-19 Treatment Hospital, Blood Transfusion Hematology Hospital and the Department of Health.
HCMC receives buses, medical equipment in aid to fight Covid-19 ảnh 2 Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Thi Thang (C) at the receiving event.
HCMC receives buses, medical equipment in aid to fight Covid-19 ảnh 3 Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Thi Thang (2nd, L) offers letters of thanks to the donors.
HCMC receives buses, medical equipment in aid to fight Covid-19 ảnh 4 The vehicles are distributed to hospitals to support Covid-19 prevention and control activities.
On the same day, the People’s Council of HCMC also received 200,000 pieces of personal protective equipment including protective clothing and medical masks from Van Thinh Phat Group.
The donation aims to respond to the program providing 300,000 pieces of personal protective equipment to the frontline forces in the fight against Covid-19 that has been launched by the municipal People’s Council.
HCMC receives buses, medical equipment in aid to fight Covid-19 ảnh 5 Chairwoman of the People’s Council of HCMC Nguyen Thi Le (2nd, R) receives the donation of personal protective equipment from Van Thinh Phat Group.
HCMC receives buses, medical equipment in aid to fight Covid-19 ảnh 6

By Manh Hoa, Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh

