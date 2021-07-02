HCMC receives medical equipment for Covid-19 worth nearly US$11 mln

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong, representatives of 11 businesses and an individual attended in the reception ceremony.



Speaking at the ceremony, the Chairman of People’s Committee of the city said that 2021 is a remarkably difficult year for Ho Chi Minh City with huge impacts of Covid-19 pandemic. This is the first time that HCMC has performed social distancing in more than 30 days. Additionally, the Covid-19 forced more than 12,000 businesses to dissolve and suspend their operation in the first six months of the year.

The pandemic outbreak has significantly affected businesses activities and led to other social repercussions in the city.

Currently, the pandemic is more complicated in the city with over 4,000 cases of SARS-CoV-2 causing a huge challenge for the city in implementation of dual target of striving to restore business, promote economic development and prevent pandemic prevention.

At the current difficult time, Ho Chi Minh City impresses thankfulness to the concern and sharing with the difficulties and obstacles from the central to other localities, especially the donation of hundreds of thousands of businesses, added Mr. Phong.





Some photos featuring the ceremony of receiving medical equipment in support of the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control this morning.

