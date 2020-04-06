HCMC receives over VND81 bln for Covid-19, saltwater intrusion, drought fight

Of which, VND71.3 billion, comprising of more than VND55.5 billion of cash and nearly VND16 billion worth of goods, is for the fight and prevention against the Covid-19 pandemic and more than VND10.2 billion for saltwater intrusion and drought fight.The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has collaborated with the Department of Health and the Ho Chi Minh City High Command to distribute goods to facilities, Covid-19 hospitals, isolation areas, medical workers, and isolated people with a total value of VND16 billion. Of which, there were four negative pressure rooms, 40 medical beds, 110 smart video doorbells, and 2,352 test kits.Ms. To Thi Bich Chau, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City gave thanks to people from all walks of life, public servants, and soldiers for accompanying with the city’s Party Committee and authorities in the Covid-19 fight and contributing to the fund for the prevention and fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and people affected by saltwater intrusion and drought in Mekong Delta provinces.She called on people, public servants, and soldiers to continue to accompany the city, proactively prevent the disease for themselves, their families, and the community; comply with the instructions of authorities, and participate in coping with situations; continue to contribute to the fund.

By Hoai Nam – Translated by Gia Bao