HCMC records 3,057 lockdown sites by Wednesday afternoon

A lockdown site in Ho Chi Minh City

From May 26 to July 20, HCMC took 2,042,668 samples for the SARC-CoV-2 test at isolation and lockdown areas, rental houses, residential areas, industrial and export processing zones, high-tech parks, buildings.





By Wednesday afternoon, HCMC recorded coronavirus infection chains from Tan Dinh Market in District 1, Binh Dien Wholesale Market, Phung Hung Market in District 5, Cau Muoi Market, companies inside export processing zones, high-tech parks and residential areas. Almost them were zoned and closely monitored by the local authorities and medical staff.Additionally, the city’s health sector has just confirmed four more infection chains in District 4, Tan Phu, Tan Binh and Binh Tan District, one chain from a company.Currently, the functional forces have been performing the epidemiological investigation, tracing, zoning, stamping-out of the infected and in-contact cases and handling new chains of infection.Currently, 48,279 cases are conducting quarantine requirements, including 10,099 ones are in the centralized isolation facilities and 38,180 suspected cases of Covid-19 are performing self-isolation at home or their accommodations.The health sector is organizing to isolate asymptomatic patients of Covid-19 (F0) and close contacts of F0 (F1) being eligible for hospital discharge at their accommodations, arrange quarantine centers for F0 in districts and Thu Duc City.

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong