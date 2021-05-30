From May 27, the southern metropolis has recorded a total of 140 infections. It is forecasted Covid-19 infection cases linking to the religious mission may increase in the upcoming time because all of the mission’s members have not been declared.



Therefore, city authorities recommended that those related to this religious mission should declare their health to local administrations because the risk of infection is very high.



Presently, the city continued applying tracing measure to find out contacts for tests. Health workers have still collected samples of dwellers in wards 3, 5, 9, 15 of Go Vap District to contain the disease spread.

By Thanh An - Translated by Dan Thuy