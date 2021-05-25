HCMC records one more Covid-19 positive case

The new case of Covid-19 was tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 on May 20. She has been in isolation in Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital for treatment of end-stage liver failure.

The woman suffered a high fever on May 24 when her blood was taken for testing. The test result came out positive for SARS-CoV-2. Prior, the city reported an 18-year-old toddler, who is the patient 4,780’s grandchild was tested positive for the coronavirus while in a centralized quarantine area.

However, the toddler’s parents are negative for the deadly virus through two tests.

Also this morning, the Vietnamese Ministry of Health confirmed 57 domestic Covid-19 cases, raising the country’s tally to 5,461 with 44 deaths. The National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control yesterday confirmed a 38-year-old worker at an industrial park in the northern province of Bac Giang has been 44th Covid-19 -related death.

