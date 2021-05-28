HCMC records two more suspected Covid-19 cases, two bank branches locked down

A bank in District 7 is blocked because it is related to a suspected Covid-19 case detected on the morning of May 28. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the initial investigation results, the couple resides at Sen Xanh Apartment Building in Hoa Thanh Ward in Tan Phu District. The wife works at the VIB bank branch in District 7, and the husband works at the SHB bank branch in Tan Binh District.



The wife had a low-grade fever on May 23, so she stayed at home and did not go to the polls on election day. She neither visited a doctor nor bought medicine. On May 24, she still had a fever, so she did not go to work, and on May 25, the fever was gone. On May 25, the husband showed signs of fever, sore throat, and cough.



On May 27, the wife took her husband to a medical examination at Hoan My Saigon Hospital, and they were sent to the isolation ward immediately after screening test. With the test results at that time, the couple was suspected of being infected with Covid-19. The samples transferred for testing confirmed the couple is positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus on the morning of May 28.



After receiving the information, the HCDC has carried out the case investigation and contact tracing. Close contacts with this couple have been isolated and taken samples for urgent testing.



On the morning of May 28, two more suspected cases were recorded, comprising their kid, a 3-year-old boy, and a female colleague, who works with the wife at the VIB bank branch in District 7. This female colleague lives in Tang Nhon Phu B Ward in Thu Duc City.



Currently, Ho Chi Minh City continues to conduct the case investigation and contact tracing. The residence of the couple at Sen Xanh Apartment Building in Hoa Thanh Ward in Tan Phu District and that of the female colleague in Tang Nhon Phu B Ward in Thu Duc City have been locked down.



Authorities have also locked down two bank branches, the workplace of suspected cases, extracted cameras to investigate contact cases.



The F1 close contacts have been transferred to concentrated isolation, taken samples for urgent testing. The F2 cases have been isolated at home and taken samples for testing. Extensive testing at places related to these patients will be performed to assess the risk of infection.

By Thanh An – Translated by Thuy Doan