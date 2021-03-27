HCMC removing obstacles of major traffic projects

Accordingly, Vice Chairman Le Hoa Binh asked that Tan Binh District People’s Committee urgently finish the 1/2000-scaled land division & usage planning for the locations affected by the construction of a new connection road between Tran Quoc Hoan Street and Cong Hoa Street.

This planning will be then submitted to the HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture for evaluation before handing in to HCMC People’s Committee. Simultaneously, the compensation task for land clearance must be completed as soon as possible.

The HCMC Planning and Architecture Department is requested to cooperate with the HCMC Department of Transport to adjust the planning for converting defence land into traffic one so that HCMC People’s Committee is able to propose the conversion and related tasks to the Ministry of National Defence. This will make way for traffic projects on this land to be conveniently carried out.

Regarding the project to improve A41 Canal and expand Hoang Hoa Tham Street (from the army base gate to Cong Hoa Street), Tan Binh District People’s Committee must quickly finish the land acquisition and compensation task, using the previously approved compensation price.

As to the project to build a new connection road between Vo Van Kiet Street to HCMC-Trung Luong Expressway, the HCMC Planning and Investment Department is asked to collaborate with the HCMC Transport Department and the HCMC Justice Department to check related laws and signed Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) contracts for feasible solutions to boost construction. These solutions will be submitted to HCMC People’s Committee for approval.

With respect to Thu Thiem 2 Bridge project, District 1 People’s Committee is requested to finish procedures related to land handover so that investors are able to continue the project.

Legal procedures for the adjustment of the connection road project between Pham Van Dong Street and Go Dua Intersection must be urgently completed by the HCMC Planning and Investment Department.

