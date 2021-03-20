HCMC reopens bars, dance clubs as coronavirus put under control

In his document to leaders of sectors and departments, the Chairman of Thu Duc City and district administrations, Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc signed the decision to permit the reopening of bars, dance clubs, karaoke parlors as the southern metropolis went 35 days without any Covid-19 cases.



The document clearly stated that thanks to application of synchronous solutions and the determination of the city Party Committee, the People’s Committee, the health sector and dwellers, the spread of the novel coronavirus is under control.

To successfully carry out the dual goals including the control of the Coronavirus pandemic and effective implementation of economic recovery programs, the Committee directed continued prevention of the pandemic. People should strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K principles including mandatory facemask donning in public places and public transport vehicles as well as regularly wash hands and keep safe social distancing.

Bars, dance clubs, karaoke parlors are allowed to resume operation; however, they must apply preventative measures as per the health sector’s regulations including medical declarations to facilitate later tracking measure.

By Thanh An - Translated by Uyen Phuong