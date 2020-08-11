  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC requires river-way tourism businesses to ensure environmental sanitation

SGGP
The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee assigned the Municipal Department of Transport, Department of Construction, Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and District- level People's Committees to carry out the works of ensuring the quality of environmental sanitation and aesthetics in rivers, canals and tourist destinations in the city. 

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)

In particular, the functional agencies should focus on collecting water hyacinth, seaweed, trash on rivers and canals including river- basins and coastal river mouths according to the assigned decentralization.

Notably, the HCMC People's Committee also assigned the Department of Tourism to propagandize and mobilize businesses to manage and exploit their tourism business sites without trash, not to leave them into rivers and canals according to regulations. 




By Quoc Hung-Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more