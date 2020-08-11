In particular, the functional agencies should focus on collecting water hyacinth, seaweed, trash on rivers and canals including river- basins and coastal river mouths according to the assigned decentralization.Notably, the HCMC People's Committee also assigned the Department of Tourism to propagandize and mobilize businesses to manage and exploit their tourism business sites without trash, not to leave them into rivers and canals according to regulations.

By Quoc Hung-Translated by Huyen Huong