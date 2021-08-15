HCMC residents get over 85,000 doses of Vero Cell vaccine

The injection process was safe in compliance with the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control regulations.



Phu Nhuan and Can Gio districts have completed the first routine doses of vaccination schedule for adults aged above 18 years.



From July 22 to August 13, HCMC performed vaccination for 3,490,295 people and almost them are in stable health.



On the same day, Go Vap District also implemented a vaccination campaign at Covid-19 vaccination points. Up to now, the district has administered over 2,000 doses of the Vero Cell vaccine.



A representative of the Go Vap District Medical Center said that apart from six current Covid-19 vaccination points, there are newly-formed vaccination points in wards 5, 12, 14 in the district and more specialized vehicles for mobile vaccination have served for the elderly and people facing transportation difficulties.



