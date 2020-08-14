HCMC reviews 2nd phase of 200-day emulation movement

The first phase lasted for 54 days from March 6 to April 30; the second phase took place on May 1 - July 30; the last stage will run until September 23.



Attending the meeting reviewing the implementation of the program’s second phase on August 13, HCMC Party Chief Nguyen Thien Nhan stressed the result of implementation of the campaign “HCMC residents do not litter in roads and canals for a clean city and flooding reduction”; the decree No. 23-CT/TU issued by the HCMC Party Committee on improving leadership and State management of urban construction order; and construction progress of Metro Line 1 and 2.

Regarding the smart city project, 21 among 24 districts in the city finished the bidding of data digitization while the Center for Socioeconomic Simulation and Forecast of HCMC launched a comparatively accurate prediction of the budgetary spending and donating of the city in the next 10 years, contributing to the city’s project “increasing its budget retention rate in the 2022-2025 and 2026-2030 periods", he added.

More than 2,500 businesses had dissolved and over 8,300 have suspended operations in the first seven months as a result of COVID-19. Mr. Nhan asked the city People’s Committee to carry out supporting measures for businesses hit by COVID-19, preventing enterprises from falling into bankruptcy.

According to Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong, the city’s mission is not only controlling the pandemic but also reducing the economic impact of the disease. He hoped that the 200-day emulation movement will be expanded across the city and attract a large number of departments, units and residents.

As of July 13, 123 among 159 projects that have registered to participate in the 200-day emulation movement have completed on time, said Standing deputy chairman of HCMC People's Committee Le Thanh Liem. In addition, the city has cleaned waste in 754 polluted sites, reduced the number of illegal construction works while the construction of Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro line project is expected to be finished at the end of 2021, he added.

At the meeting



