HCMC reviews its implementation of 15-day citywide social distancing order

Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh (L) and Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong at the meeting ( Photo: SGGP)

The city recorded 46,178 Covid-19 cases from April 27 to date. Around 35,569 patients are under treatment, including 562 severe patients who need breathing machine, 11 persons who receives ECMO support. The number of deaths related to Covid-19 was 441.



The city has mobilized all units at all levels of its entire potical sytem, set up task teams to implement simultaneously prevention and control measures against the pandemic, and launched the emulation movement called “Expanding Blue zones on the Covid-19 map” calling on all residents to join hands with the municipal Government to combat coronavirus.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) and Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC's Party Committee, Phan Van Mai

On the other hand, the HCMC Covid-19 testing operation center was established with the number of 4,456 officials and testing collection capacity of 334,000-445,000 samples per day.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Duong Anh Duc said that the city began the fifth phase of its Covid-19 vaccination drive on July 22, with 930,000 doses of vaccines against Covid-19, including AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Sinopharm. The priority people in this phase include people aged 65 or older; those with underlying health conditions; people credited with revolutionary service; the frontline forces, volunteers in charitable, prevention and control activities; poor people and persons at higher risk from coronavirus.

The program will be carried out at 20 hospitals and 624 vaccination stations with 120 doses of vaccines of each site per day in two weeks. In 624 locations, the vaccination drive will be conducted at 615 sites while the remaining places that are blocked areas have to wait until they’re safe to lift blockade orders.



Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong

As of present, 991,872 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered. A total of 943,251 people have been vaccinated with one jab and 48,657 people had fully received two shots.

The city has paid a high concentration of implemting tighter Covid-19 measures; expanding quarantine facilities in hotels and centralized isolation areas in districts; classifying cases of F0, F1 for home medical isolation, offering Covid-19 treatment Covid-19 according to the shape of 5-storey pyramid.

HCMC has currently 14,129 medical staff serving for the fight against Covid-19, including 10,022 healthcare professionals of HCMC and 4,107 medical workers coming from provinces and citiea across the country.

Besides, the city has increased stockpiles of essential goods to ensure market stability and social security by 120,000-150,000 tons per month, organized 798 mobile sales point with 886 turns of mobile vending carts in districts andf Thu Duc City; opened 1,000 additional selling sites of foods and essential goods at stable prices; gradually reopening traditional markets; carried out the appointment scheduling apps help grocery shopping amid coronavirus pandemic.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc

Around 18,658 vehicles were granted QR identification codes which are allowed to transport essential goods through Covid-19 quarantine checkpoints in the city.

In addition, 12 Covid-19 control stations have checked more than 1.4 million exiting and entering vehicles featuring 1.4 million travelers. Traffic police teams have issued VND10.4 billion (US$452,000) fines for 4,900 cases.

On July 23, HCMC launched 7-day citywide sanitization. The sanitizing program is expected to clean the environment and mitigate the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the city.

Around 281,000 informal workers impacted by the pandemic have received financial aid from a Covid-19 support package worth VND422 billion (US$18.3 million)





By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh