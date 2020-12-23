HCMC, RoK enhance digital transformation cooperation

The city’s leader expressed his sincere appreciation to the cooperation achievements between the two countries in general and between RoK and HCMC in particular.

He hailed the RoK’s cooperation and experience sharing in projects of waste and water treatment, human resources training, Long Thanh International Airport; and informed that HCMC plans to implement the online bidding model using technology that is regarded as RoK’s strong point.

HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Van Nen put his hand to Korean businesses who have recently shifted their investments in new sectors of the Mekong River water resources management, mangrove forest degradation prevention, and aquaculture in the Mekong Delta.

He hoped that RoK will cooperate and share experience about digital transformation with HCMC.

In the evening of the same day, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong received the Korean ambassador.

At the meeting, the two leaders agreed to organize an online investment conference between HCMC’s leaders and Korean enterprises in February, 2021. The event aims to seek investment opportunities in fields of urban infrastructure, smart city building, and digital economy.

The Chairman of the city committed that the municipal government will support to solve problems in projects of the Eco Smart City project in the Thu Thiem new urban area, the CJ Cau Tre food processing factory, and a residential area in District 9 to help them be implemented soon.

For his part, Mr. Park highly valued the city’s achievements in the fight against COVID-19. He sent sincere thanks to Ho Chi Minh City's leaders for creating advantages for Korean businesses to invest in HCMC, especially the launch of quarantine-free procedures for short visits of fewer than 14 days for the purposes of investment, trade or diplomacy between the two countries that will take effect on January 1, 2021.

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Kim Khanh