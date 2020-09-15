HCMC, RoK’s Daegu City share economic recovery solutions

In the context of complicated development of the Covid-19 pandemic, the online meeting showed determination as well as desires to maintain a mutual cooperative relationship between the two cities on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of friendly cooperation between HCMC and Daegu City.





At the meeting, the leaders shared their experiences in successfully dealing with and preventing the Covid-19 pandemic, economic recovery solutions and plans.



Regarding the economic recovery strategy, Chairman Phong supported and would propose the re-opening of



The leaders agreed to gradually promote the cooperation relations through exchanging and sharing experiences online about cooperation and investment projects in the fields of wastewater treatment.



They also hoped that with efforts and determination from the both sides, the relationship will increasingly blossom and achieve better results to meet the desires of the authorities and people of the two cities.

