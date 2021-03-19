HCMC running mobile service for chip-based ID card registration

Citizens waiting for their turn to use the mobile registration service. (Photo: SGGP) HCMC is assigned by the Ministry of Public Security to finish issuing chip-based ID cards for 4.2 million residents before April 30.



To fulfill this goal, the HCMC Department of Public Security (HCMC-DoPS) follows a two-stage process. in the first phase from January 1 to July 1, it prioritizes teenagers 14+ with no ID card yet, people owing an old 9-digit ID card, and people whose ID cards are lost, invalid, or have information changes. First come those with a permanent address in HCMC, then the turn of those with a temporary address in the city.

In the second phase, HCMC DoPS will accept registrations of people in need with no specific requirements.

Citizens can visit the Police Devision for Administrative Management of Social Order, at the address of 459 Tran Hung Dao Street in District 1, or the Police Security Division in each district as well as Thu Duc City to apply for a chip-based ID card. They operate from 7am-22pm, Monday to Sunday.

When asked, citizens must present valid legal documents for their identification process. If there is no personal information saved in the national common database or a change in this information, concerned citizens must bring along their household registration book, current ID card, and related papers to prove the change.

After 7-15 days, the new ID card will be ready and can be delivered to door or directly picked up.

Until March 16, HCMC-DoPS received 212,510 registration papers out of nearly 4.2 million eligible people (accounting for 5.1 percent). 41,288 cases were completed and ready for picking up.

Simultaneously, HCMC-DoPS assigns two mobile offices in each district and Thu Duc City especially for this task to serve the old, people in social protection centers, and those in remote areas. The first two are introduced in Thu Duc City and Binh Chanh Rural District.

Each mobile office is well equipped with all necessary machines like fingerprint scanners, cameras, and laptops to access the national population database. This will ensure the smooth run of the registration procedure and speed up the ID card issuance in HCMC.

Citizens wishing to use this service first gather at the People’s Committee of their wards to wait for their turn. They must observe necessary Covid-19 prevention rules.

Mr. Pham Hung Son, born in 1969 and living in Linh Xuan Ward of Thu Duc City, shared that he and his senior friends were the first coming to Linh Xuan Ward People’s Committee for this service as he heard from the media that people of his age are prioritized.

He praised the enthusiasm of state officers that day, saying that they wholeheartedly help him, and that the process was very quick and simple.

Similarly, Mrs. Vo Thi Thuy Duong, born in 1960, took her 15-year-old daughter to the ward’s People’s Committee to apply for two chip-based ID cards using the mobile office. She was satisfied with the swift process.

Another resident of Linh Xuan Ward, a 31-year-old worker named Tien, shared that since he was so busy at work from 9 to 5, he used this mobile service for convenience. He positively commented on the friendly and polite attitude of state officers there. Some even help residents how to look nicer in their ID image.

Chairman of Linh Xuan Ward People’s Committee Vu Quoc Bao said that there are 20,000 citizens with a permanent address in his area. Therefore, his office had to plan those eligible for the mobile ID card registration in advance for better and more efficient service.

The People’s Committee of Linh Trung Ward in Thu Duc City is also preparing for this service to each neighborhood.

The Division of Public Security in Linh Xuan Ward shared that it needs to cooperate with state officers from HCMC-DoPS’ Administrative Management of Social Order Division, or PC06 (PC06), to fulfill the task. In the future, this service will come to crowded neighborhoods and poor households.

Senior Lieutenant-Colonel Huynh Thi Thu Trang stated that the capacity of each mobile office is 300 documents per day.

A chip-based ID card has high information security features and is convenient for the access and sharing of personal information. It can integrate 30 kinds of legal papers of each citizen. It can also minimize identification faking.

However, the new ID card has no tracking function. Any personal information sharing via this ID card complies with the law. These kinds of information are not leaked in case of ID card loss.

