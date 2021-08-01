  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC runs emergency hotline No.115 on Covid-19 pandemic prevention, control

SGGP
The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications in coordination with the 115 Emergency Center, VNPT Ho Chi Minh City and the Quang Trung Software City Development Company (QTSC) has officially run the emergency hotline No.115 for receiving phone calls and handling information related to the Covid-19 pandemic following the direction of the Municipal People's Committee. 
HCMC runs emergency hotline No.115 on Covid-19 pandemic prevention, control ảnh 1 The 24-hour hotline operators receive phone calls related to Covid-19 from residents 
Amid the current complicated Covid-19 pandemic in the city with a growing number of coronavirus infected cases, Ho Chi Minh City needed to improve the capacity of receiving phone calls related to the Covid-19 pandemic from residents, medical facilities to timely contact with forces and vehicles for emergency situations. 
The system equipped with a large number of computers with stable internet connectivity and backup telephone system, includes 40 tables for 24-hour hotline operators increasing 10 times compared to the pre-pandemic outbreak period.

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more