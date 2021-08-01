HCMC runs emergency hotline No.115 on Covid-19 pandemic prevention, control

The 24-hour hotline operators receive phone calls related to Covid-19 from residents



Amid the current complicated Covid-19 pandemic in the city with a growing number of coronavirus infected cases, Ho Chi Minh City needed to improve the capacity of receiving phone calls related to the Covid-19 pandemic from residents, medical facilities to timely contact with forces and vehicles for emergency situations.

The system equipped with a large number of computers with stable internet connectivity and backup telephone system, includes 40 tables for 24-hour hotline operators increasing 10 times compared to the pre-pandemic outbreak period.

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong