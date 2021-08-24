HCMC runs new emergency hotline on Covid-19 pandemic prevention, control

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)
The hotline will also send the requirements of coronavirus patients to hospitals, reception and treatment facilities for Covid-19 patient in Ho Chi Minh City.
As for coronavirus infectious being not able to buy medicine, the hotline shall connect to the relevant units to provide medicine bags for Covid-19 patients at home. In addition, the hotline also links with oxygen ATM stations to help patients borrow the oxygen tanks at home.
According to Director of the Youth Social Work Center Nguyen Thanh Han, the agency has connected with the project “Hospital at home” of Food Bank Vietnam to provide four ambulances serving the local people.
The hotline 1900 638090 operates during the pandemic period. When the Covid-19 ends, the hotline will be switched its function to rescue and social security activities.
